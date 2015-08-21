Aug 21Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 433,000 432,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 159,000 158,000 Lead ingot 126,000 126,000 Tin slab 1,160,000 1,155,000 Nickel Cathode 845,000 855,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 405,000 404,000 Copper heavy scrap 398,000 397,000 Copper armeture 394,000 390,000 Copper utensil scrap 368,000 367,000 Copper sheet cutting 387,000 383,000 Brass utensil scrap 295,000 294,000 Brass sheet cuttings 301,000 302,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 121,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.