Oct 19 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 437,000 437000 Aluminum ingots 136,000 136000 Zinc slab 155,000 156000 Lead ingot 123,000 122000 Tin slab 1,200,000 1,190,000 Nickel Cathode 830000 830000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 409,000 409,000 Copper heavy scrap 403,000 404,000 Copper armeture 396,000 395,000 Copper utensil scrap 374,000 375,000 Copper sheet cutting 391,000 391,000 Brass utensil scrap 295,000 297,000 Brass sheet cuttings 303,000 304,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 118,000 118,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.