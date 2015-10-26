Oct 26 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 434,000 433000 Aluminum ingots 133,000 133000 Zinc slab 151,000 153000 Lead ingot 122,000 122000 Tin slab 1,195,000 1,195,000 Nickel Cathode 83000 82500 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 406,000 405,000 Copper heavy scrap 400,000 399,000 Copper armeture 392,000 389,000 Copper utensil scrap 368,000 370,000 Copper sheet cutting 387,000 386,000 Brass utensil scrap 290,000 290,000 Brass sheet cuttings 299,000 299,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 115,000 115,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.