Oct 27 (Reuters) -Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 435,000 434000 Aluminum ingots 133,000 133000 Zinc slab 152,000 151000 Lead ingot 123,000 122000 Tin slab 1,195,000 1,195,000 Nickel Cathode 83000 83000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 407,000 406,000 Copper heavy scrap 401,000 400,000 Copper armeture 391,000 392,000 Copper utensil scrap 368,000 368,000 Copper sheet cutting 371,000 387,000 Brass utensil scrap 290,000 290,000 Brass sheet cuttings 299,000 299,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 115,000 115,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.