Oct 27 (Reuters) -Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 435,000 434000
Aluminum ingots 133,000 133000
Zinc slab 152,000 151000
Lead ingot 123,000 122000
Tin slab 1,195,000 1,195,000
Nickel Cathode 83000 83000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 407,000 406,000
Copper heavy scrap 401,000 400,000
Copper armeture 391,000 392,000
Copper utensil scrap 368,000 368,000
Copper sheet cutting 371,000 387,000
Brass utensil scrap 290,000 290,000
Brass sheet cuttings 299,000 299,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 115,000 115,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.