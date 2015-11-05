Nov 05 (Reuters) -Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 43000 43300 Aluminum ingots 132,000 132000 Zinc slab 150,000 150000 Lead ingot 121,000 121000 Tin slab 1,140,000 1,150,000 Nickel Cathode 80000 81000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 402,000 405,000 Copper heavy scrap 396,000 398,000 Copper armeture 386,000 389,000 Copper utensil scrap 367,000 368,000 Copper sheet cutting 381,000 385,000 Brass utensil scrap 285,000 288,000 Brass sheet cuttings 293,000 295,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.