Nov 05 (Reuters) -Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 43000 43300
Aluminum ingots 132,000 132000
Zinc slab 150,000 150000
Lead ingot 121,000 121000
Tin slab 1,140,000 1,150,000
Nickel Cathode 80000 81000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 402,000 405,000
Copper heavy scrap 396,000 398,000
Copper armeture 386,000 389,000
Copper utensil scrap 367,000 368,000
Copper sheet cutting 381,000 385,000
Brass utensil scrap 285,000 288,000
Brass sheet cuttings 293,000 295,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 114,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
