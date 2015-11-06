Nov 06 (Reuters) -Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 42800 43000
Aluminum ingots 131,000 132000
Zinc slab 149,000 150000
Lead ingot 120,000 121000
Tin slab 1,145,000 1,140,000
Nickel Cathode 80000 80000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 40,000 40,200
Copper heavy scrap 393,000 396,000
Copper armeture 382,000 386,000
Copper utensil scrap 365,000 367,000
Copper sheet cutting 380,000 381,000
Brass utensil scrap 285,000 285,000
Brass sheet cuttings 293,000 293,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 114,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.