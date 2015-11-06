Nov 06 (Reuters) -Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 42800 43000 Aluminum ingots 131,000 132000 Zinc slab 149,000 150000 Lead ingot 120,000 121000 Tin slab 1,145,000 1,140,000 Nickel Cathode 80000 80000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 40,000 40,200 Copper heavy scrap 393,000 396,000 Copper armeture 382,000 386,000 Copper utensil scrap 365,000 367,000 Copper sheet cutting 380,000 381,000 Brass utensil scrap 285,000 285,000 Brass sheet cuttings 293,000 293,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.