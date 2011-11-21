Nov 21 Monday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange:

Monday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 462,000 465,000 Aluminum ingots 127,000 127,000 Zinc slab 124,000 124,000 Lead ingot 114,000 115,000 Tin slab 1,320,000 1,320,000 Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,085,000

SCRAP Copper cable scrap 434,000 437,000 Copper heavy scrap 427,000 429,000 Copper armeture 421,000 421,000 Copper utensil scrap 402,000 401,000 Copper sheet cutting 415,000 415,000 Brass utensil scrap 293,000 294,000 Brass sheet cuttings 304,000 304,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 105,000 106,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.