Nov 21 Monday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday 's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 462,000 465,000
Aluminum ingots 127,000 127,000
Zinc slab 124,000 124,000
Lead ingot 114,000 115,000
Tin slab 1,320,000 1,320,000
Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,085,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 434,000 437,000
Copper heavy scrap 427,000 429,000
Copper armeture 421,000 421,000
Copper utensil scrap 402,000 401,000
Copper sheet cutting 415,000 415,000
Brass utensil scrap 293,000 294,000
Brass sheet cuttings 304,000 304,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 105,000 106,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.