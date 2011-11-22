NOV 22 Tuesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday 's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 465,000 462,000
Aluminum ingots 127,000 127,000
Zinc slab 124,000 124,000
Lead ingot 114,000 114,000
Tin slab 1,320,000 1,320,000
Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,085,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 437,000 424,000
Copper heavy scrap 430,000 427,000
Copper armeture 423,000 421,000
Copper utensil scrap 404,000 402,000
Copper sheet cutting 416,000 415,000
Brass utensil scrap 294,000 293,000
Brass sheet cuttings 305,000 304,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 105,000 105,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.