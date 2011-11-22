NOV 22 Tuesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange:

Tuesday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 465,000 462,000 Aluminum ingots 127,000 127,000 Zinc slab 124,000 124,000 Lead ingot 114,000 114,000 Tin slab 1,320,000 1,320,000 Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,085,000

SCRAP Copper cable scrap 437,000 424,000 Copper heavy scrap 430,000 427,000 Copper armeture 423,000 421,000 Copper utensil scrap 404,000 402,000 Copper sheet cutting 416,000 415,000 Brass utensil scrap 294,000 293,000 Brass sheet cuttings 305,000 304,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 105,000 105,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.