NOV 23 Wednesda y's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange:

Wednesda y's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 465,000 465,000 Aluminum ingots 127,000 127,000 Zinc slab 125,000 124,000 Lead ingot 114,000 114,000 Tin slab 1,320,000 1,320,000 Nickel Cathode 1,080,000 1,085,000

SCRAP Copper cable scrap 437,000 437,000 Copper heavy scrap 430,000 430,000 Copper armeture 421,000 423,000 Copper utensil scrap 407,000 404,000 Copper sheet cutting 416,000 416,000 Brass utensil scrap 294,000 294,000 Brass sheet cuttings 305,000 305,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 106,000 105,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.