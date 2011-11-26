Nov 26 Saturday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal change:

Saturday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 463,000 463,000 Aluminum ingots 127,000 127,000 Zinc slab 124,000 125,000 Lead ingot 114,000 114,000 Tin slab 1,320,000 1,315,000 Nickel Cathode 1,060,000 1,060,000

SCRAP Copper cable scrap 435,000 432,000 Copper heavy scrap 426,000 425,000 Copper armeture 420,000 419,000 Copper utensil scrap 400,000 399,000 Copper sheet cutting 415,000 418,000 Brass utensil scrap 290,000 292,000 Brass sheet cuttings 299,000 298,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 106,000 106,000

NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)

