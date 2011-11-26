Nov 26 Saturday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal
change:
Saturday 's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 463,000 463,000
Aluminum ingots 127,000 127,000
Zinc slab 124,000 125,000
Lead ingot 114,000 114,000
Tin slab 1,320,000 1,315,000
Nickel Cathode 1,060,000 1,060,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 435,000 432,000
Copper heavy scrap 426,000 425,000
Copper armeture 420,000 419,000
Copper utensil scrap 400,000 399,000
Copper sheet cutting 415,000 418,000
Brass utensil scrap 290,000 292,000
Brass sheet cuttings 299,000 298,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 106,000 106,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
