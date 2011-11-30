Nov 30 Wednesda y's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesda y's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 463,000 462,000 Aluminum ingots 127,000 127,000 Zinc slab 125,000 125,000 Lead ingot 114,000 114,000 Tin slab 1,325,000 1,325,000 Nickel Cathode 1,060,000 1,070,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 435,000 434,000 Copper heavy scrap 428,000 428,000 Copper armeture 423,000 423,000 Copper utensil scrap 403,000 403,000 Copper sheet cutting 414,000 420,000 Brass utensil scrap 293,000 293,000 Brass sheet cuttings 302,000 300,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 105,000 107,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.