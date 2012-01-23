Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 494,000 492,000 Aluminum ingots 131,000 131,000 Zinc slab 125,000 125,000 Lead ingot 117,000 117,000 Tin slab 1,305,000 1,300,000 Nickel Cathode 1,130,000 1,125,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 466,000 464,000 Copper heavy scrap 458,000 456,000 Copper armeture 451,000 451,000 Copper utensil scrap 421,000 421,000 Copper sheet cutting 445,000 444,000 Brass utensil scrap 312,000 311,000 Brass sheet cuttings 320,000 320,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 110,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.