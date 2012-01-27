Friday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 496,000 497,000 Aluminum ingots 131,000 131,000 Zinc slab 131,000 129,000 Lead ingot 121,000 121,000 Tin slab 1,320,000 1,310,000 Nickel Cathode 1,155,000 1,140,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 468,000 469,000 Copper heavy scrap 461,000 461,000 Copper armeture 454,000 454,000 Copper utensil scrap 424,000 425,000 Copper sheet cutting 450,000 450,000 Brass utensil scrap 314,000 313,000 Brass sheet cuttings 321,000 321,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 109,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.