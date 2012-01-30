Jan 30 Mon day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday 's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 497,000 498,000
Aluminum ingots 131,000 131,000
Zinc slab 131,000 131,000
Lead ingot 121,000 121,000
Tin slab 1,345,000 1,340,000
Nickel Cathode 1,150,000 1,165,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 469,000 470,000
Copper heavy scrap 461,000 463,000
Copper armeture 453,000 455,000
Copper utensil scrap 426,000 427,000
Copper sheet cutting 450,000 450,000
Brass utensil scrap 318,000 315,000
Brass sheet cuttings 322,000 324,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 110,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.