Jan 30 Mon day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 497,000 498,000 Aluminum ingots 131,000 131,000 Zinc slab 131,000 131,000 Lead ingot 121,000 121,000 Tin slab 1,345,000 1,340,000 Nickel Cathode 1,150,000 1,165,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 469,000 470,000 Copper heavy scrap 461,000 463,000 Copper armeture 453,000 455,000 Copper utensil scrap 426,000 427,000 Copper sheet cutting 450,000 450,000 Brass utensil scrap 318,000 315,000 Brass sheet cuttings 322,000 324,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 110,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.