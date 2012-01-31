Tuesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tues day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 493,000 497,000
Aluminum ingots 131,000 131,000
Zinc slab 125,000 131,000
Lead ingot 119,000 121,000
Tin slab 1,305,000 1,345,000
Nickel Cathode 1,300,000 1,150,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 465,000 469,000
Copper heavy scrap 458,000 461,000
Copper armeture 452,000 453000
Copper utensil scrap 423,000 426,000
Copper sheet cutting 445,000 450,000
Brass utensil scrap 312,000 318,000
Brass sheet cuttings 320,000 322,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 110,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.