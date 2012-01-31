TABLE-India's fuel demand rises over 5 pct y/y in May

June 12 India's fuel demand rose over 5 percent in May compared with the same month last year. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.79 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose over 15 percent from a year earlier at 2.40 million tonnes. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased to 1.78 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell to 1.07 mi