Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesd ay's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 496,000 493,000 Aluminum ingots 131,000 131,000 Zinc slab 130,000 125,000 Lead ingot 121,000 119,000 Tin slab 1,335,000 1,305,000 Nickel Cathode 1,145,000 1,130,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 468,000 465,000 Copper heavy scrap 462,000 458,000 Copper armeture 453,000 452,000 Copper utensil scrap 426,000 423,000 Copper sheet cutting 452,000 445,000 Brass utensil scrap 316,000 312,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 320,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 110,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.