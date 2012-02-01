Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesd ay's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 496,000 493,000
Aluminum ingots 131,000 131,000
Zinc slab 130,000 125,000
Lead ingot 121,000 119,000
Tin slab 1,335,000 1,305,000
Nickel Cathode 1,145,000 1,130,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 468,000 465,000
Copper heavy scrap 462,000 458,000
Copper armeture 453,000 452,000
Copper utensil scrap 426,000 423,000
Copper sheet cutting 452,000 445,000
Brass utensil scrap 316,000 312,000
Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 320,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 110,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
