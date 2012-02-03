Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 492,000 495,000 Aluminum ingots 133,000 133,000 Zinc slab 129,000 130,000 Lead ingot 120,000 122,000 Tin slab 1,335,000 1,335,000 Nickel Cathode 1,145,000 1,143,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 464,000 467,000 Copper heavy scrap 457,000 460,000 Copper armeture 450,000 452,000 Copper utensil scrap 421,000 425,000 Copper sheet cutting 445,000 448,000 Brass utensil scrap 313,000 316,000 Brass sheet cuttings 320,000 324,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 110,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.