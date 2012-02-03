Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 492,000 495,000
Aluminum ingots 133,000 133,000
Zinc slab 129,000 130,000
Lead ingot 120,000 122,000
Tin slab 1,335,000 1,335,000
Nickel Cathode 1,145,000 1,143,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 464,000 467,000
Copper heavy scrap 457,000 460,000
Copper armeture 450,000 452,000
Copper utensil scrap 421,000 425,000
Copper sheet cutting 445,000 448,000
Brass utensil scrap 313,000 316,000
Brass sheet cuttings 320,000 324,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 110,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.