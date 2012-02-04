Feb 04Satur day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Satur day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 497,000 492,000
Aluminum ingots 133,000 133,000
Zinc slab 130,000 129,000
Lead ingot 120,000 120,000
Tin slab 1,340,000 1,335,000
Nickel Cathode 1,150,000 1,145,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 469,000 464,000
Copper heavy scrap 462,000 457,000
Copper armeture 453,000 450,000
Copper utensil scrap 423,000 421,000
Copper sheet cutting 446,000 445,000
Brass utensil scrap 314,000 313,000
Brass sheet cuttings 321,000 320,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 110,000
