Feb 04Satur day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Satur day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 497,000 492,000 Aluminum ingots 133,000 133,000 Zinc slab 130,000 129,000 Lead ingot 120,000 120,000 Tin slab 1,340,000 1,335,000 Nickel Cathode 1,150,000 1,145,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 469,000 464,000 Copper heavy scrap 462,000 457,000 Copper armeture 453,000 450,000 Copper utensil scrap 423,000 421,000 Copper sheet cutting 446,000 445,000 Brass utensil scrap 314,000 313,000 Brass sheet cuttings 321,000 320,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 110,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.