Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 499,000 499,000 Aluminum ingots 133,000 133,000 Zinc slab 129,000 129,000 Lead ingot 120,000 120,000 Tin slab 1,371,000 1,370,000 Nickel Cathode 1,155,000 1,155,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 471,000 471,000 Copper heavy scrap 464,000 464,000 Copper armeture 455,000 455,000 Copper utensil scrap 428,000 428,000 Copper sheet cutting 455,000 455,000 Brass utensil scrap 319,000 319,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 111,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.