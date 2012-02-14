Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday 's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 499,000 499,000
Aluminum ingots 133,000 133,000
Zinc slab 129,000 129,000
Lead ingot 120,000 120,000
Tin slab 1,371,000 1,370,000
Nickel Cathode 1,155,000 1,155,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 471,000 471,000
Copper heavy scrap 464,000 464,000
Copper armeture 455,000 455,000
Copper utensil scrap 428,000 428,000
Copper sheet cutting 455,000 455,000
Brass utensil scrap 319,000 319,000
Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 325,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 111,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.