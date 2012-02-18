Feb 18 Saturday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Saturday 's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 494,000 496,000
Aluminum ingots 133,000 133,000
Zinc slab 125,000 125,000
Lead ingot 118,000 118,000
Tin slab 1,330,000 1,345,000
Nickel Cathode 1,125,000 1,130,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 466,000 468,000
Copper heavy scrap 460,000 460,000
Copper armeture 453,000 455,000
Copper utensil scrap 425,000 429,000
Copper sheet cutting 448,000 448,000
Brass utensil scrap 315,000 314,000
Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 322,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 110,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.