Feb 18 Saturday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Saturday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 494,000 496,000 Aluminum ingots 133,000 133,000 Zinc slab 125,000 125,000 Lead ingot 118,000 118,000 Tin slab 1,330,000 1,345,000 Nickel Cathode 1,125,000 1,130,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 466,000 468,000 Copper heavy scrap 460,000 460,000 Copper armeture 453,000 455,000 Copper utensil scrap 425,000 429,000 Copper sheet cutting 448,000 448,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 314,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 322,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 110,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.