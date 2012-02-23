Feb 23 Thurs day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thurs day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 499,000 501,000 Aluminum ingots 132,000 133,000 Zinc slab 126,000 125,000 Lead ingot 118,000 118,000 Tin slab 1,335,000 1,338,000 Nickel Cathode 1,134,000 1,125,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 471,000 473,000 Copper heavy scrap 464,000 466,000 Copper armeture 457,000 458,000 Copper utensil scrap 430,000 430,000 Copper sheet cutting 452,000 449,000 Brass utensil scrap 314,000 315,000 Brass sheet cuttings 323,000 323,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 109,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.