Feb 23 Thurs day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thurs day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 499,000 501,000
Aluminum ingots 132,000 133,000
Zinc slab 126,000 125,000
Lead ingot 118,000 118,000
Tin slab 1,335,000 1,338,000
Nickel Cathode 1,134,000 1,125,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 471,000 473,000
Copper heavy scrap 464,000 466,000
Copper armeture 457,000 458,000
Copper utensil scrap 430,000 430,000
Copper sheet cutting 452,000 449,000
Brass utensil scrap 314,000 315,000
Brass sheet cuttings 323,000 323,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 109,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
