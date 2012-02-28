Feb 28 Tuesda y's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesda y's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 503,000 501,000
Aluminum ingots 132,000 132,000
Zinc slab 129,000 127,000
Lead ingot 120,000 119,000
Tin slab 1,340,000 1,335,000
Nickel Cathode 1,140,000 1,135,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 475,000 473,000
Copper heavy scrap 467,000 465,000
Copper armeture 459,000 457,000
Copper utensil scrap 434,000 430,000
Copper sheet cutting 442,000 452,000
Brass utensil scrap 317,000 316,000
Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 324,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 110,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.