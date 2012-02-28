Feb 28 Tuesda y's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesda y's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 503,000 501,000 Aluminum ingots 132,000 132,000 Zinc slab 129,000 127,000 Lead ingot 120,000 119,000 Tin slab 1,340,000 1,335,000 Nickel Cathode 1,140,000 1,135,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 475,000 473,000 Copper heavy scrap 467,000 465,000 Copper armeture 459,000 457,000 Copper utensil scrap 434,000 430,000 Copper sheet cutting 442,000 452,000 Brass utensil scrap 317,000 316,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 324,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 110,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.