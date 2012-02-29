Feb 29 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 503,000 503,000
Aluminum ingots 132,000 132,000
Zinc slab 130,000 129,000
Lead ingot 120,000 120,000
Tin slab 1,335,000 1,340,000
Nickel Cathode 1,130,000 1,140,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 475,000 475,000
Copper heavy scrap 469,000 467,000
Copper armeture 460,000 459,000
Copper utensil scrap 435,000 434,000
Copper sheet cutting 455,000 442,000
Brass utensil scrap 318,000 317,000
Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 325,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 111,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
