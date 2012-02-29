Feb 29 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 503,000 503,000 Aluminum ingots 132,000 132,000 Zinc slab 130,000 129,000 Lead ingot 120,000 120,000 Tin slab 1,335,000 1,340,000 Nickel Cathode 1,130,000 1,140,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 475,000 475,000 Copper heavy scrap 469,000 467,000 Copper armeture 460,000 459,000 Copper utensil scrap 435,000 434,000 Copper sheet cutting 455,000 442,000 Brass utensil scrap 318,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 111,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.