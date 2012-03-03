MAR 03 Saturday 's Prices in rupees per
tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Saturday 's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 504,000 505,000
Aluminum ingots 135,000 135,000
Zinc slab 129,000 129,000
Lead ingot 118,000 118,000
Tin slab 1,340,000 1,330,000
Nickel Cathode 1,125,000 1,125,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 476,000 477,000
Copper heavy scrap 469,000 470,000
Copper armeture 462,000 463,000
Copper utensil scrap 435,000 436,000
Copper sheet cutting 457,000 457,000
Brass utensil scrap 318,000 319,000
Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 327,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 111,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
