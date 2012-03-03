MAR 03 Saturday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Saturday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 504,000 505,000 Aluminum ingots 135,000 135,000 Zinc slab 129,000 129,000 Lead ingot 118,000 118,000 Tin slab 1,340,000 1,330,000 Nickel Cathode 1,125,000 1,125,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 476,000 477,000 Copper heavy scrap 469,000 470,000 Copper armeture 462,000 463,000 Copper utensil scrap 435,000 436,000 Copper sheet cutting 457,000 457,000 Brass utensil scrap 318,000 319,000 Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 327,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 111,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.