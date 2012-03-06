Mar 06 Tuesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 501,000 504,000 Aluminum ingots 135,000 135,000 Zinc slab 130,000 130,000 Lead ingot 119,000 119,000 Tin slab 1,335,000 1,340,000 Nickel Cathode 1,117,000 1,125,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 473,000 475,000 Copper heavy scrap 466,000 467,000 Copper armeture 459,000 459,000 Copper utensil scrap 434,000 434,000 Copper sheet cutting 452,000 454,000 Brass utensil scrap 317,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 110,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.