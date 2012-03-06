Mar 06 Tuesday 's Prices in rupees
per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday 's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 501,000 504,000
Aluminum ingots 135,000 135,000
Zinc slab 130,000 130,000
Lead ingot 119,000 119,000
Tin slab 1,335,000 1,340,000
Nickel Cathode 1,117,000 1,125,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 473,000 475,000
Copper heavy scrap 466,000 467,000
Copper armeture 459,000 459,000
Copper utensil scrap 434,000 434,000
Copper sheet cutting 452,000 454,000
Brass utensil scrap 317,000 318,000
Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 325,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 110,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.