Mar 07 Wednes day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesd ay's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 500,000 501,000 Aluminum ingots 135,000 135,000 Zinc slab 128,000 130,000 Lead ingot 118,000 119,000 Tin slab 1,330,000 1,335,000 Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,117,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 472,000 473,000 Copper heavy scrap 464,000 466,000 Copper armeture 457,000 459,000 Copper utensil scrap 432,000 434,000 Copper sheet cutting 453,000 452,000 Brass utensil scrap 316,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 111,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.