Mar 10 Saturday's Prices in rupees per tonne at
the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Saturday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 503,000 501,000
Aluminum ingots 135,000 135,000
Zinc slab 130,000 128,000
Lead ingot 117,000 118,000
Tin slab 1,325,000 1,330,000
Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,115,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 475,000 473,000
Copper heavy scrap 467,000 465,000
Copper armeture 460,000 458,000
Copper utensil scrap 433,000 432,000
Copper sheet cutting 454,000 453,000
Brass utensil scrap 318,000 316,000
Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 325,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 111,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.