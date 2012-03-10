Mar 10 Saturday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Saturday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 503,000 501,000 Aluminum ingots 135,000 135,000 Zinc slab 130,000 128,000 Lead ingot 117,000 118,000 Tin slab 1,325,000 1,330,000 Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,115,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 475,000 473,000 Copper heavy scrap 467,000 465,000 Copper armeture 460,000 458,000 Copper utensil scrap 433,000 432,000 Copper sheet cutting 454,000 453,000 Brass utensil scrap 318,000 316,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 111,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.