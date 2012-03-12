Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Mond ay's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 506,000 503,000
Aluminum ingots 135,000 135,000
Zinc slab 129,000 130,000
Lead ingot 118,000 117,000
Tin slab 1,330,000 1,325,000
Nickel Cathode 1,115,000 1,110,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 478,000 475,000
Copper heavy scrap 468,000 467,000
Copper armeture 460,000 460,000
Copper utensil scrap 433,000 433,000
Copper sheet cutting 455,000 454,000
Brass utensil scrap 320,000 318,000
Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 325,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 110,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
