Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Mond ay's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 506,000 503,000 Aluminum ingots 135,000 135,000 Zinc slab 129,000 130,000 Lead ingot 118,000 117,000 Tin slab 1,330,000 1,325,000 Nickel Cathode 1,115,000 1,110,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 478,000 475,000 Copper heavy scrap 468,000 467,000 Copper armeture 460,000 460,000 Copper utensil scrap 433,000 433,000 Copper sheet cutting 455,000 454,000 Brass utensil scrap 320,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 110,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.