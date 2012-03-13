Tuesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tues day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 505,000 506,000 Aluminum ingots 135,000 135,000 Zinc slab 129,000 129,000 Lead ingot 118,000 118,000 Tin slab 1,335,000 1,330,000 Nickel Cathode 1,120,000 1,115,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 477,000 478,000 Copper heavy scrap 468,000 468,000 Copper armeture 460,000 460,000 Copper utensil scrap 435,000 433,000 Copper sheet cutting 456,000 455,000 Brass utensil scrap 318,000 320,000 Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 327,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 112,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.