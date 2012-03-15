Mar 15Thurs day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thurs day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 503,000 503,000 Aluminum ingots 135,000 135,000 Zinc slab 130,000 130,000 Lead ingot 118,000 118,000 Tin slab 1,335,000 1,335,000 Nickel Cathode 1,120,000 1,120,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 475,000 475,000 Copper heavy scrap 467,000 469,000 Copper armeture 462,000 462,000 Copper utensil scrap 435,000 434,000 Copper sheet cutting 457,000 455,000 Brass utensil scrap 318,000 319,000 Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 111,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.