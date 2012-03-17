Mar 17 Satur day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Satur day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 506,000 506,000 Aluminum ingots 135,000 135,000 Zinc slab 131,000 131,000 Lead ingot 119,000 119,000 Tin slab 1,335,000 1,335,000 Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,120,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 478,000 478,000 Copper heavy scrap 470,000 470,000 Copper armeture 462,000 463,000 Copper utensil scrap 437,000 437,000 Copper sheet cutting 456,000 457,000 Brass utensil scrap 318,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 111,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.