May 03 Thurs day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thurs day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 516,000 514,000 Aluminum ingots 136,000 135,000 Zinc slab 134,000 135,000 Lead ingot 122,000 123,000 Tin slab 1,345,000 1,345,000 Nickel Cathode 1,100,000 1,105,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 588,000 486,000 Copper heavy scrap 481,000 480,000 Copper armeture 471,000 471,000 Copper utensil scrap 449,000 449,000 Copper sheet cutting 465,000 466,000 Brass utensil scrap 321,000 322,000 Brass sheet cuttings 331,000 333,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 110,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.