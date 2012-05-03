May 03 Thurs day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thurs day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 516,000 514,000
Aluminum ingots 136,000 135,000
Zinc slab 134,000 135,000
Lead ingot 122,000 123,000
Tin slab 1,345,000 1,345,000
Nickel Cathode 1,100,000 1,105,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 588,000 486,000
Copper heavy scrap 481,000 480,000
Copper armeture 471,000 471,000
Copper utensil scrap 449,000 449,000
Copper sheet cutting 465,000 466,000
Brass utensil scrap 321,000 322,000
Brass sheet cuttings 331,000 333,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 110,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.