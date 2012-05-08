May 08 Tuesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 513,000 510,000 Aluminum ingots 136,000 136,000 Zinc slab 135,000 134,000 Lead ingot 125,000 123,000 Tin slab 1,345,000 1,345,000 Nickel Cathode 1,100,000 1,100,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 485,000 482,000 Copper heavy scrap 475,000 475,000 Copper armeture 467,000 468,000 Copper utensil scrap 445,000 446,000 Copper sheet cutting 466,000 462,000 Brass utensil scrap 319,000 320,000 Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 327,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 110,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.