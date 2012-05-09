May 09 Wednesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednes day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 512,000 513,000
Aluminum ingots 136,000 136,000
Zinc slab 133,000 135,000
Lead ingot 123,000 125,000
Tin slab 1,347,000 1,345,000
Nickel Cathode 1,092,000 1,100,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 484,000 485,000
Copper heavy scrap 476,000 475,000
Copper armeture 468,000 467,000
Copper utensil scrap 444,000 445,000
Copper sheet cutting 465,000 466,000
Brass utensil scrap 319,000 319,000
Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 327,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 110,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.