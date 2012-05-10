May 10 Thursda y's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursda y's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 512,000 512,000 Aluminum ingots 136,000 136,000 Zinc slab 133,000 133,000 Lead ingot 123,000 123,000 Tin slab 1,345,000 1,347,000 Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,092,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 484,000 484,000 Copper heavy scrap 476,000 476,000 Copper armeture 468,000 468,000 Copper utensil scrap 446,000 444,000 Copper sheet cutting 465,000 465,000 Brass utensil scrap 320,000 319,000 Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 327,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 110,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.