May 11 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 512,000 Aluminum ingots 136,000 136,000 Zinc slab 131,000 133,000 Lead ingot 123,000 123,000 Tin slab 1,340,000 1,345,000 Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,095,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 482,000 484,000 Copper heavy scrap 474,000 476,000 Copper armeture 466,000 468,000 Copper utensil scrap 443,000 446,000 Copper sheet cutting 460,000 465,000 Brass utensil scrap 319,000 320,000 Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 328,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 110,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.