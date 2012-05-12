MAY 12Satur day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Satur day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 510,000
Aluminum ingots 137,000 136,000
Zinc slab 131,000 131,000
Lead ingot 123,000 123,000
Tin slab 1,340,000 1,340,000
Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,090,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 482,000 482,000
Copper heavy scrap 475,000 474,000
Copper armeture 465,000 466,000
Copper utensil scrap 443,000 443,000
Copper sheet cutting 459,000 460,000
Brass utensil scrap 318,000 319,000
Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 328,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 111,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.