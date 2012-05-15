May 15 Tuesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 508,000 508,000 Aluminum ingots 135,000 137,000 Zinc slab 130,000 131,000 Lead ingot 123,000 123,000 Tin slab 1,330,000 1,330,000 Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,085,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 480,000 480,000 Copper heavy scrap 473,000 473,000 Copper armeture 463,000 463,000 Copper utensil scrap 439,000 439,000 Copper sheet cutting 458,000 458,000 Brass utensil scrap 317,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 322,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 112,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.