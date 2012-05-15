May 15 Tuesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday 's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 508,000 508,000
Aluminum ingots 135,000 137,000
Zinc slab 130,000 131,000
Lead ingot 123,000 123,000
Tin slab 1,330,000 1,330,000
Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,085,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 480,000 480,000
Copper heavy scrap 473,000 473,000
Copper armeture 463,000 463,000
Copper utensil scrap 439,000 439,000
Copper sheet cutting 458,000 458,000
Brass utensil scrap 317,000 318,000
Brass sheet cuttings 322,000 325,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 112,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
