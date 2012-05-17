May 17 Thurs day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thurs day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 508,000 508,000 Aluminum ingots 135,000 135,000 Zinc slab 128,000 130,000 Lead ingot 118,000 119,000 Tin slab 1,335,000 1,330,000 Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,085,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 480,000 480,000 Copper heavy scrap 472,000 471,000 Copper armeture 459,000 458,000 Copper utensil scrap 438,000 434,000 Copper sheet cutting 455,000 452,000 Brass utensil scrap 316,000 314,000 Brass sheet cuttings 323,000 322,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 112,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.