May 21 Monday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 518,000 512,000 Aluminum ingots 135,000 135,000 Zinc slab 129,000 128,000 Lead ingot 119,000 118,000 Tin slab 1,335,000 1,300,000 Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,085,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 490,000 484,000 Copper heavy scrap 480,000 475,000 Copper armeture 468,000 464,000 Copper utensil scrap 442,000 441,000 Copper sheet cutting 462,000 460,000 Brass utensil scrap 313,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 323,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 112,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.