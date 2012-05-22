May 22 Tuesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 518,000 518,000 Aluminum ingots 136,000 135,000 Zinc slab 130,000 129,000 Lead ingot 119,000 119,000 Tin slab 1,335,000 1,335,000 Nickel Cathode 1,100,000 1,090,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 490,000 490,000 Copper heavy scrap 480,000 480,000 Copper armeture 469,000 468,000 Copper utensil scrap 446,000 442,000 Copper sheet cutting 462,000 462,000 Brass utensil scrap 314,000 313,000 Brass sheet cuttings 324,000 323,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 113,000 112,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.