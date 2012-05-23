May 23 Wednes day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednes day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 517,000 518,000 Aluminum ingots 136,000 136,000 Zinc slab 131,000 130,000 Lead ingot 120,000 119,000 Tin slab 1,345,000 1,335,000 Nickel Cathode 1,100,000 1,100,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 489,000 490,000 Copper heavy scrap 480,000 480,000 Copper armeture 469,000 469,000 Copper utensil scrap 445,000 446,000 Copper sheet cutting 463,000 462,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 314,000 Brass sheet cuttings 324,000 324,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 113,000 113,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.