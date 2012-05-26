Saturdaya's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Saturday 's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 516,000 515,000
Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000
Zinc slab 133,000 131,000
Lead ingot 121,000 122,000
Tin slab 1,345,000 1,340,000
Nickel Cathode 1,100,000 1,105,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 488,000 487,000
Copper heavy scrap 479,000 480,000
Copper armeture 470,000 470,000
Copper utensil scrap 445,000 445,000
Copper sheet cutting 467,000 465,000
Brass utensil scrap 320,000 318,000
Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 325,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 114,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
