Saturdaya's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Saturday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 516,000 515,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 133,000 131,000 Lead ingot 121,000 122,000 Tin slab 1,345,000 1,340,000 Nickel Cathode 1,100,000 1,105,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 488,000 487,000 Copper heavy scrap 479,000 480,000 Copper armeture 470,000 470,000 Copper utensil scrap 445,000 445,000 Copper sheet cutting 467,000 465,000 Brass utensil scrap 320,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.