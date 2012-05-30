May 30Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 518,000 518,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 133,000 133,000 Lead ingot 121,000 121,000 Tin slab 1,345,000 1,340,000 Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,105,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 490,000 490,000 Copper heavy scrap 481,000 480,000 Copper armeture 473,000 473,000 Copper utensil scrap 448,000 446,000 Copper sheet cutting 467,000 466,000 Brass utensil scrap 320,000 320,000 Brass sheet cuttings 330,000 330,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 113,000 113,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.