May 30Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 518,000 518,000
Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000
Zinc slab 133,000 133,000
Lead ingot 121,000 121,000
Tin slab 1,345,000 1,340,000
Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,105,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 490,000 490,000
Copper heavy scrap 481,000 480,000
Copper armeture 473,000 473,000
Copper utensil scrap 448,000 446,000
Copper sheet cutting 467,000 466,000
Brass utensil scrap 320,000 320,000
Brass sheet cuttings 330,000 330,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 113,000 113,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
