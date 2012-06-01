JUN 01 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 513,000 518,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 130,000 133,000 Lead ingot 122,000 121,000 Tin slab 1,345,000 1,345,000 Nickel Cathode 1,097,000 1,110,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 485,000 490,000 Copper heavy scrap 475,000 481,000 Copper armeture 469,000 473,000 Copper utensil scrap 443,000 448,000 Copper sheet cutting 464,000 467,000 Brass utensil scrap 317,000 320,000 Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 330,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 113,000 113,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.