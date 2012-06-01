JUN 01 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 513,000 518,000
Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000
Zinc slab 130,000 133,000
Lead ingot 122,000 121,000
Tin slab 1,345,000 1,345,000
Nickel Cathode 1,097,000 1,110,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 485,000 490,000
Copper heavy scrap 475,000 481,000
Copper armeture 469,000 473,000
Copper utensil scrap 443,000 448,000
Copper sheet cutting 464,000 467,000
Brass utensil scrap 317,000 320,000
Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 330,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 113,000 113,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
