JUN 08 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 509,000 509,000
Aluminum ingots 140,000 140,000
Zinc slab 129,000 129,000
Lead ingot 121,000 121,000
Tin slab 1,340,000 1,340,000
Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,085,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 481,000 481,000
Copper heavy scrap 471,000 473,000
Copper armeture 464,000 465,000
Copper utensil scrap 443,000 441,000
Copper sheet cutting 460,000 461,000
Brass utensil scrap 314,000 314,000
Brass sheet cuttings 323,000 324,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 112,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.