JUN 08 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 509,000 509,000 Aluminum ingots 140,000 140,000 Zinc slab 129,000 129,000 Lead ingot 121,000 121,000 Tin slab 1,340,000 1,340,000 Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,085,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 481,000 481,000 Copper heavy scrap 471,000 473,000 Copper armeture 464,000 465,000 Copper utensil scrap 443,000 441,000 Copper sheet cutting 460,000 461,000 Brass utensil scrap 314,000 314,000 Brass sheet cuttings 323,000 324,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 112,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.