JUL 28 JUL 28 day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: JUL 28 day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 512,000 497,000 Aluminum ingots 142,000 140,000 Zinc slab 133,000 130,000 Lead ingot 121,000 128,000 Tin slab 1,255,000 1,640,000 Nickel Cathode 1,070,000 1,340,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 484,000 469,000 Copper heavy scrap 477,000 461,000 Copper armeture 468,000 453,000 Copper utensil scrap 441,000 423,000 Copper sheet cutting 463,000 446,000 Brass utensil scrap 316,000 315,000 Brass sheet cuttings 329,000 324,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 109,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.