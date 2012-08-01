Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednes day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 512,000 511,000 Aluminum ingots 142,000 142,000 Zinc slab 134,000 135,000 Lead ingot 124,000 122,000 Tin slab 1,255,000 1,220,000 Nickel Cathode 1,070,000 1,075,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 484,000 483,000 Copper heavy scrap 475,000 475,000 Copper armeture 468,000 468,000 Copper utensil scrap 442,000 442,000 Copper sheet cutting 463,000 464,000 Brass utensil scrap 317,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 113,000 113,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.