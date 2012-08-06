Mon day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Mon day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 508,000 507,000
Aluminum ingots 143,000 142,000
Zinc slab 134,000 134,000
Lead ingot 122,000 123,000
Tin slab 1,245,000 1,250,000
Nickel Cathode 1,060,000 1,060,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 480,000 479,000
Copper heavy scrap 471,000 469,000
Copper armeture 465,000 464,000
Copper utensil scrap 438,000 439,000
Copper sheet cutting 460,000 459,000
Brass utensil scrap 314,000 315,000
Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 324,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 116,000 113,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.