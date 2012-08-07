Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 507,000 508,000 Aluminum ingots 143,000 143,000 Zinc slab 134,000 134,000 Lead ingot 122,000 122,000 Tin slab 1,245,000 1,245,000 Nickel Cathode 1,055,000 1,060,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 479,000 480,000 Copper heavy scrap 470,000 471,000 Copper armeture 466,000 465,000 Copper utensil scrap 439,000 438,000 Copper sheet cutting 459,000 460,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 314,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 113,000 116,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.